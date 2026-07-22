Tata Group stock Indian Hotels falls 1% despite strong Q1 results 2026. Should you buy or sell?

Tata Group stock The Indian Hotels Company share price fell more than 1% on NSE in Wednesday's trading session despite the company reported strong set of numbers for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026, on Tuesday.

Indian Hotels share price opened at ₹736 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹731.60 on Tuesday.

Indian Hotels Q1 results 2026 Tata Group backed company on Tuesday posted an 18.67% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹390.81 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The hospitality major had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹329.32 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations climbed to ₹2,339.19 crore in the June quarter of FY27, compared with ₹2,041.08 crore in the same period a year earlier. Meanwhile, total expenses increased to ₹1,886.04 crore from ₹1,662.35 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

"Since 14-15 months we are in a very volatile state, starting with Pahalgam last year to ongoing West Asia crisis, or Operation Sindoor, or landslides and flooding, etc... Everything to do with travel has been disrupted. But these numbers demonstrate that the management has shown capability to navigate through the crisis," Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL, was quoted as saying by PTI.

It also indicates that demand continues to exceed supply, highlighting a structural shift as an increasing number of people aspire to travel, depending on their affordability, he added.

He further said the steady performance reflects the strength of IHCL's diversified portfolio of brands and businesses, which has helped cushion the impact of broader macroeconomic challenges.

"The key revenue drivers were 14% RevPAR growth in domestic like for like hotels, 22% increase in revenue of Growth Businesses, 26% growth in management fee income and the strong performance of our recent acquisitions," Chhatwal said.

More to come..