Tata Group stock trades near record high. Motilal Oswal has 'Buy' tag

Tata Group stock trades near record high. Motilal Oswal has 'Buy' tag1 min read . 01:39 PM IST
- The new and re-imagined businesses are expected to provide incremental boost to Indian Hotel’s growth trajectory, as per brokerage Motilal Oswal
Indian Hotel Company Ltd's new and re-imagined businesses Ama Stays, Qmin, Chambers, and Management contracts are expected to scale up rapidly on the lower base and high growth runway, as per domestic brokerage and research firm Motilal Oswal.
“These businesses are margin accretive with higher margin flow through, thereby driving up the RoCE. The new business is expected to contribute ~26% to the company’s operating profits by FY25," the note stated.
Further, the brokerage house expects the strong demand momentum witnessed in FY22 to continue in FY23-25E, led by a further improvement in ARR and occupancy rate due to favorable demand-supply dynamics; higher income from management contracts; and unlocking value by launching reimagined and new brands.
“We expect Revenue/EBITDA of 31%/79% over FY22-25E and reiterate our Buy rating on Indian Hotels shares with an SoTP-based target price of ₹390 on FY25E EBITDA," it suggested.
The new and re-imagined businesses are expected to provide incremental boost to Indian Hotel’s growth trajectory with their margin and ROCE accretive business model. Overall, the new and re-imagined business revenue is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50% over FY22-25E, as per Motilal Oswal.
Shares of Indian Hotels have been hovering around its all time high level of ₹348 apiece that it had hit in October this year. The Tata Group stock has surged more than 75% this year.
The company reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹129.6 crore for the September quarter following growth in travel demand. It had posted a loss of ₹131 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous financial year. Revenue from operations grew by 69% during the quarter under review at ₹1,232.5 crore compared to ₹728 crore in the year-ago period.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
