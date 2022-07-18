Tata group stock is 97% away from 52-week-low, Sharekhan sees more upside3 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 05:25 PM IST
- With a market valuation of Rs. 50,438.31 crores, Tata Elxsi Ltd. is a large cap company in the IT software industry.
Listen to this article
With a market valuation of Rs. 50,438.31 crores, Tata Elxsi Ltd. is a large cap company in the IT software industry. One of the top companies in the world for design and technology services, Tata Elxsi works with clients in the automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare, and transportation sectors. Tata Elxsi's shares on the NSE ended the day at ₹8,099.80 per share, up 0.49 per cent from the previous close of ₹8,060.60. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹9,420.00 on 31-March-22 and a 52-week-low of ₹4,107.05 on 20-July-21 which indicates that at the current market price the stock is trading 97.21% above the 52-week-low and 14% below the 52-week-high. With a target price of Rs. 9,200, the brokerage company Sharekhan has issued a buy call on the stock, indicating a potential gain of 13.58 per cent over the stock's current market price.