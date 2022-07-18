Tata group stock is 97% away from 52-week-low, Sharekhan sees more upside

“TEL is well poised to capture market opportunities across the selected verticals and its adjacencies given its unique capabilities in design-led engineering. We believe TEL is well placed to deliver another year of strong growth in FY2023E, given strong order intake, robust digital engineering capabilities, and large addressable markets. TEL may be the only Indian IT company whose stock performance (up 37%) has significantly outperformed CNX IT (down 32%) on YTD basis, given strong revenue growth visibility, consistent in deal wins, long-standing relationships with marquee clients, and market share gains. At the CMP, the stock is trading at 72x/69x its FY2023E/FY2024E earnings, which is expensive. We continue to prefer TEL, given its superior margin profile despite supply-side pressure across the industry, solid offshore delivery capability, strong balance sheet, and favourable sector tailwinds. We maintain our Buy rating on TEL with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 9,200," the research analysts of Sharekhan have said in a note.