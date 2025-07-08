Tata group stock Nelco declares board meeting date to announce Q1 results. Details here

Tata Group stock Nelco is set to announce its June quarter results for the calendar year 2025 in the coming days. After weak Q4FY25 numbers, investors are expected to closely watch the Q1FY26 results of the Indian satellite communications and security solutions company for signs of a potential turnaround.

For Q4FY25, Nelco reported a loss of ₹4.08 crore, while its total revenue dropped 17.27 per cent year-on-year to ₹67.52 crore. Operating profit for the quarter crashed 97.72 per cent YoY to ₹0.20 crore and operating margin plunged 97.24 per cent YoY to 0.30 per cent.

Nelco is one of India’s leading VSAT (very small aperture terminal) providers, offering a range of customised solutions for businesses and government institutions. The company holds the VSAT License, Internet Service Provider (ISP) License as well as the Inflight & Maritime Communication (IFMC) license issued by Department of Telecommunication, Government of India (DOT).

Nelco Q1 results 2025 (Q1FY26) date In an exchange filing on July 8, Nelco said the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 14th July 2025, to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Nelco share price trend Nelco share price declined nearly 2 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday, July 8. The small-cap stock has been under pressure this year, falling 29 per cent.

It hit a 52-week high of ₹1,500 on December 16 last year and a 52-week low of ₹707 on March 3 this year.

