Tata Group stock sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2025, dividend. Details here

Stock Market Today: Tata Group stock NELCO Ltd has set board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2025. NELCO Ltd will also consider dividend.

Advertisement

NELCO Ltd intimation about board meeting In a release on the exchanges NELCO Ltd intimated that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 24th April 2025 to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2025. NELCO also said that the Board of Directors will also consider to recommend Dividend, if any for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025.

Also Read | Dividend Stock: Mazagon Dock shipbuilders trades ex date today

Further, in accordance with the Company’s Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company remains closed from March 25, 2025 until the expiry of 48 hours after the aforesaid financial results are declared to Stock Exchanges.

Advertisement

NELCO Ltd share price movement The share price of NELCO Ltd was up more than 1% on the BSE on Wednesday. NELCO Ltd share price opened at ₹907, 5% on the BSE on Wednesday slightly higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹901.80 on the BSE. The NELCO share price however gained further to intraday highs of ₹920, which meant gains of almost 2% on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the share price of NELCO gained to intraday highs of RS 921 which also meant gains of close to 2%.

NELCO Ltd share price had corrected significantly from 52 week or year high of ₹1500 in December 2024 to 52 week lows or 1 year low of ₹647.65. However the NELCO Ltd share price has been rebounding well and has risen more than 20% in the last one month.

Advertisement