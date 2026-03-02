This Tata group stock jumps 15% to a 13-week high, up 58% in 3 sessions. What’s driving the rally amid market crash?

Tejas Networks, a Tata Group-backed company, saw its shares jump 15.4% in Monday's trading session, March 2, reaching the 13-week high of ₹502.95 apiece, even as the Indian stock market faced deep losses amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The US and Israel attacked Iran over the weekend, reportedly killing Iran's Supreme Leader and several other military officials, reflecting the risk of another full-blown war in the region.

Tejas Networks share price opened the session higher at ₹421.40 apiece and maintained the momentum to reach the day's high of ₹502.95 apiece, marking a third consecutive day of gains for the stock and resulting in a cumulative gain of 58.25%.

The Tata Group stock closed February with a strong 28% jump, recovering some of its recent losses after remaining under pressure between October 2025 and January 2026.

What is Tejas Networks share price rising? The upward run in Tejas Networks share price began after the company, on February 26, signed an agreement with NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply 5G massive MIMO radios.

Tejas Networks is a leading manufacturer and supplier of a versatile mobility product suite comprising 4G and 5G radio access network (RAN) offerings, including high-capacity 32TR and 64TR massive MIMO radios that comply with both 3GPP and O-RAN standards.

The company's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Arnob Roy, said the partnership with NEC will accelerate wireless innovation by leveraging their respective expertise in carrier-class product development for global telcos.

He further stated that the company will continue to work closely with NEC to co-create leading-edge 5G/5G-Advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide.

Sanjay Malik, chief strategy and business officer of Tejas Networks, said, “We are delighted to win this deal in partnership with NEC as we expand our business internationally. We are looking forward to building on this momentum and replicating this success in other 4G/5G mobile networks across emerging and established markets.”

How high can Tejas Networks share price go? Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that Tejas Networks' share price has undergone a steep 67% correction over 40 weeks, reflecting sustained distribution and structural damage on higher timeframes.

However, over the past six weeks, the stock has staged a sharp rebound, signaling mean reversion rather than fresh weakness. The recovery has been orderly, with improving participation and short-term momentum turning constructive.

He noted that the price is now heading toward the 50% retracement of the entire decline, placed near 516, which will become the next major technical test. This zone is likely to attract supply, given heavy overhead positioning from prior breakdown levels.

“While the bounce remains tactical in nature, continuation toward 516 appears probable in the near term. Any rejection at that level would reaffirm the broader corrective structure, whereas sustained acceptance above it would hint at deeper structural repair,” Anshul Jain further stated.

