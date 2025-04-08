Tata Group stock Titan jumps 6.5% on strong Q4 business update; jewellery, watches, and eyewear drive growth

Shares of Titan Company surged 6.5 percent on Tuesday, April 8, rebounding from a 52-week low in the previous session. The rally came after the Tata Group company released a strong business update for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), highlighting a broad-based performance across its key verticals and consistent expansion in its retail footprint.

The Tata Group firm ended FY25 on a high note, reporting a 25 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue for Q4, supported by healthy momentum across its jewellery, watches, eyewear, and emerging businesses. The company added 72 net stores during the quarter, taking its total consolidated retail network to 3,312 stores.

Jewellery Segment Holds Ground Despite Gold Price Surge Titan's jewellery division, which remains its core business, posted a 24 percent YoY growth in Q4FY25. This was primarily led by a sharp increase in gold prices, which boosted plain gold jewellery sales by 27 percent and gold coins by a robust 65 percent. These trends reflected heightened consumer interest in both adornment and store-of-value purchases. However, the steep rise in gold prices also dampened affordability in lower ticket sizes, resulting in only single-digit growth in the number of buyers.

Despite this, the premium end of the market remained resilient, with double-digit growth in average ticket sizes. Studded jewellery saw low double-digit growth, while the solitaire segment—after a period of muted performance—witnessed a meaningful turnaround during the quarter.

Watches and Eyewear Maintain Upward Momentum Titan’s watches and wearables division clocked a 20 percent YoY increase in Q4, with robust contributions from key brands like Titan, Fastrack, and Sonata. Analog watches led the growth, underpinned by solid consumer demand across both mass and premium price points.

The Eyecare segment also delivered a strong 18 percent YoY growth, benefiting from increased demand for international eyewear brands and a growing online presence. Titan’s multi-brand approach and e-commerce initiatives continued to gain favour among value-seeking consumers.

Emerging Businesses and Caratlane Add to Growth In the emerging businesses category, Titan’s fragrance portfolio registered a healthy 26 percent YoY growth, driven by brand traction and new store formats. The company inaugurated its first experiential ‘SKINN’ store in Seawoods, Mumbai. Meanwhile, its premium handbag brand ‘IRTH’ expanded with four new store openings in Hyderabad, Pune, Noida, and Mumbai.

However, ethnic wear brand Taneira reported a 4 percent decline in sales and saw the closure of one store during the quarter, reflecting operational challenges and sluggish demand.

Digital-first jewellery brand Caratlane posted a 22 percent YoY growth, aided by rising consumer interest in gold and studded jewellery. The brand recorded mid-single-digit growth in the number of buyers and 11 percent like-to-like growth. Caratlane expanded its domestic footprint with the addition of 17 net new stores during the quarter.

Stock Price Trend Titan's stock jumped 6.5 percent to hit a day’s high of ₹3,222 after its Q4 update, recovering from its 52-week low of ₹2,947.55 touched in the previous session. Despite the recent bounce, the stock remains over 16 percent below its September 2024 peak of ₹3,866.15.

Over the past year, the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has declined 19.5 percent. In April so far, it has gained 3.6 percent, after falling 0.5 percent in March and 11.8 percent in February. The stock had risen over 7 percent in January.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.