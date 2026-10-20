Tata Group stock to buy on Dussehra 2026 for money gains - Check target, stop loss by Choice Broking's Sumeet Bagadia

Stock to buy on Dussehra 2026: Brokerage firm Choice Broking's Executive Director Sumeet Bagadia has recommended Tata Group's jewellery stock, Titan, to buy on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra 2026.

Bagadia said that the Tata Group stock is maintaining a long-term bullish structure on the weekly chart, supported by an ascending trendline that has consistently provided support and helped the stock form higher lows over the past few years.

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He added that the latest weekly candlestick indicates stabilization near this major trendline support, with a tight consolidation suggesting that buyers are attempting to defend the prevailing uptrend.

On the technical outlook of Titan share price, he highlighted, “The stock is currently taken rebound from 50 EMA, where a sustained buying interest could support a recovery. The RSI is at 44.95, indicating that momentum remains relatively moderate and has yet to turn decisively bullish. A rebound from the current support area could improve the technical outlookand create an opportunity for further upside.”

For positional trades, Bagadia suggested that buying can be considered around ₹4,420, with additional accumulation on dips towards ₹4,300. The stock has the potential to move towards upside targets of ₹4,860 and ₹5,085. The support of 4070 remains crucial, and holding above this zone will be important for sustaining the long-term bullish structure.

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Titan share price performance Titan Company’s stock has witnessed a decline in the short term, falling 1.40% over the past week. The selling pressure has intensified over the past month, with the stock declining 7.80%, indicating a recent correction after its earlier gains.

Despite the recent weakness, Titan shares have delivered positive returns over the longer term. The stock has gained 9.26% year-to-date (YTD) and risen 18.38% over the past year.

Over the longer investment horizon, Titan has generated substantial returns, with its share price rising 35.45% over three years and 83.47% over five years.

Titan Q2 business update 2026 Titan Company reported a 25% year-on-year increase in its consumer businesses for the second quarter of FY27 (Q2 FY27). The company added 78 stores on a net basis during the quarter, taking its total retail network across consumer businesses to 3,758 stores as of September 2026.

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Titan's domestic businesses registered 22% year-on-year growth, while its international operations posted a stronger growth of 97%. The company's jewellery, watches, EyeCare and emerging businesses collectively operated 3,594 stores in India, while the overall network, including overseas operations, stood at 3,758 stores. Titan clarified that the Q2 FY27 business update is provisional and subject to a limited review by its statutory auditors.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.