Tata Group stock Trent crashes 19% post Q4 business update, ₹28,000 crore in market cap wiped out

Shares of Tata Group’s retail arm Trent witnessed a steep sell-off on Monday, April 7, emerging as one of the biggest losers on the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The stock plunged as much as 19 percent during the session after the company released its March quarter business update, triggering a wave of investor anxiety over valuations and earnings sustainability.

With Monday’s fall, Trent has extended its losing streak to three consecutive sessions. The decline also marked the stock’s sharpest single-day drop since June 2024 and led to an erosion of around ₹28,000 crore in market capitalisation—the biggest single-day wealth destruction for the company since March 2020.

Stock Plunges from Highs Trent is now down 43 percent from its 52-week high, reflecting the market's sharp reversal in sentiment. Over the past six months, the stock has shed nearly 36 percent, underperforming both the benchmark indices and the broader consumption sector.

March Quarter Update Trent Limited reported its revenue and store count update for the fourth quarter and the full financial year 2024-25. The company posted standalone revenue of ₹4,334 crore in Q4 FY25, registering a 28 percent growth from ₹3,381 crore in Q4 FY24. For the full year, Trent's revenue stood at ₹17,624 crore, marking a strong 39 percent rise over ₹12,669 crore recorded in FY24.

As of March 31, 2025, Trent’s retail network included 248 Westside stores and 765 Zudio stores, including two outlets in the UAE. Additionally, the company operated 30 other stores under various lifestyle concepts. In Q4 FY25 alone, 13 Westside and 132 Zudio stores were opened, taking the annual additions in FY25 to 40 and 244 respectively.

The company also consolidated three Westside stores and 24 Zudio stores during the quarter, reflecting network optimization efforts.