Tata Group stock hits record high, enters top 100 most valued companies list1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 01:05 PM IST
- The Tata Group stock has rallied about 11% in the past five trading sessions
Shares of Trent surged to hit an all-time high level of ₹1,479 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's trading session with its market capitalisation crossing the ₹50,000 crore mark and entering the list of top 100 companies by market capitalization. The stock has rallied about 11% in the past five trading sessions, and is up over 39% in 2022 (YTD) so far.