Tata Group stock hits record high, enters top 100 most valued companies list

Shares of Trent surged to hit an all-time high level of ₹1,479 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's trading session with its market capitalisation crossing the ₹50,000 crore mark and entering the list of top 100 companies by market capitalization. The stock has rallied about 11% in the past five trading sessions, and is up over 39% in 2022 (YTD) so far.

