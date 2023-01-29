Tata group stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹12 Cr after 1 bonus share: Buy post Q3?7 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 05:56 PM IST
- With a market worth of ₹41,489.19 Cr, Tata Elxsi Ltd. is a major IT firm. It is a top provider of design and technology services for the automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare, and transportation industries.
With a market worth of ₹41,489.19 Cr, Tata Elxsi Ltd. is a major IT firm. It is a top provider of design and technology services for the automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare, and transportation industries. Tata Elxsi recently announced its impressive Q3 performance, following which several brokerage firms rated the stock as a buy call. However, what is more, intriguing is that since the company's listing, it has only announced 1 bonus share, which has made its shareholders crorepati. Let's find out how.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×