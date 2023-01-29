Tata group stock turns 1 lakh to 12 Cr after 1 bonus share: Buy post Q3?

The research analysts of Sharekhan said “Management indicated that while demand outlook for Media& communications and Healthcare & Medical devices would be soft, they are more optimistic on Healthcare & Medical Devices to recover faster. Both were impacted by furloughs & fewer working days. Net additions declined by 72 employees, taking total headcount to 11,607. The company plans to add freshers in the next two quarters and will add 400-500 engineers per quarter for the next four quarters. On the demand outlook, the management stated among Top 10 clients they are seeing some large deals not moving forward and seeing caution in the market. Clients prefer to adopt wait and watch policy. The company stated that it will take couple of quarters before they get some clarity. We expect the outlook for FY24 to be uncertain on account of global headwinds and any recovery is most likely to be gradual. Given the continuing macro uncertainties and tapering of earning growth trajectory for Tata Elxsi, we maintain Reduce rating and revise our PT to Rs. 6,185. We advise investors to wait for a better entry point for long-term investment."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}