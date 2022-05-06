Tata Group stock tumbles 10% after Q4 earnings. What brokerages say

“Voltas has managed to grow despite a high base. Its market share has been stagnant around 25-26% indicating intense competition in RAC segment. Although we structurally remain positive on the stock, rich valuations and challenges in further RAC share gains might limit near-term upside from current levels. We will revisit our estimates post the earnings call. We currently have reduce rating on the stock with target price of ₹1,190," said Yes Securities.

