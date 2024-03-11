Tata Group stocks dip as Tata Sons IPO outlook dims; Tata Chemicals sees 10% drop
Last week's excitement surrounding the potential IPO of Tata Sons boosted sentiment among retail investors. Consequently, stocks of Tata Motors, Tata Chemicals, Tata Power, and Indian Hotels, all having ownership stakes in Tata Sons, experienced substantial rallies.
Tata Group stocks experienced declines during Monday's intraday trade, reportedly due to indications that Tata Sons is unlikely to enter the primary market in the near future. Shares of Tata Chemicals tumbled by 10%, while those of Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Power, Indian Hotels, and Tata Motors, were down between 1% and 5%.
