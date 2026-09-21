Tata Group stocks face fresh risk as Trusts-Sons row escalates: Which stock looks most attractive now?

A boardroom dispute at one of India’s most closely watched business groups is now threatening to spill into the legal arena.

The escalating Tata Trusts-Tata Sons confrontation over N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment and the future of Tata Sons’ listing has turned a leadership disagreement into a wider governance battle, leaving investors to assess how much uncertainty could still be priced into Tata Group stocks.

Tata Trusts, headed by Noel Tata, has legally challenged the Tata Sons board’s decision and is seeking judicial intervention to maintain the status quo on Chandrasekaran’s tenure. Reports said the Trusts were weighing legal options, including possible proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal.

In its latest statement, Tata Trusts reiterated that Chandrasekaran’s reappointment was never validly approved because the Articles of Association of Tata Sons require support from both Trust-nominated directors. Since Noel Tata voted against the resolution, the Trusts maintain that the required condition was not met.

The Trusts therefore maintained that the resolution to reappoint Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman, considered at the September 17 board meeting, “was not validly passed and has no legal effect” and described it as “void ab initio.”

Meanwhile, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi has been appointed to represent Tata Trusts in this matter.

Also Read | Tata stocks fall as Tata Trusts-Tata Sons battle intensifies

The growing uncertainty has also brought the group’s listed companies into focus. The key question for investors now is whether the governance dispute could trigger further volatility in Tata stocks — and whether some stocks may be better placed than others despite the broader overhang.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura, said the developments have created a governance risk that goes beyond the immediate compliance questions. He pointed out that Tata Group stocks have historically benefited from the perception of stable governance, making prolonged uncertainty around the group’s leadership structure an important factor for investors to watch.

“The RBI has turned down Tata Sons' request to stay unlisted, and this has now collided with a boardroom fight over Chandrasekaran's reappointment. Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder, calls the reappointment invalid and is against a listing.” Bolinjkar said.

He added that investors had already seen significant market-value erosion, with Tata Group stocks losing close to $4 billion in a single session on Friday, September 18. According to Bolinjkar, the selling reflected headline and governance concerns rather than a deterioration in the underlying businesses.

Tata stocks: Which one looks attractive? Despite the broader uncertainty, technical setups across individual Tata stocks remain different, suggesting that investors may need to look beyond the group-wide headlines.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited, said TCS has corrected around ₹350 and is currently trading near ₹2,123. He identified ₹2,000 as a major support level and noted that the weekly RSI is showing bullish divergence, indicating improving momentum.

“TCS: TCS has witnessed a pullback of around ₹350 and is currently trading near ₹2,123, with major support placed at ₹2,000. The weekly RSI is showing a bullish divergence, indicating improving momentum.” Patel said.

For TCS, Patel recommends accumulation in the ₹2,150-2,050 range, with a stop-loss below ₹1,950. He sees an upside target of ₹2,500-2,600 over a 5-6 month period.

Tata Steel, meanwhile, is consolidating between ₹180 and ₹190, with ₹190 acting as an important resistance zone near its 200-DEMA. Patel said a sustained daily close above ₹190 could trigger a fresh breakout towards ₹205. Until then, the stock could remain on the watchlist, with ₹180 as support and ₹190 as immediate resistance.

Among the three stocks, Trent has the clearest near-term bullish technical structure, according to Patel. The stock has corrected around ₹400 from its recent top and is showing hidden bullish divergence on the daily RSI, pointing towards the possibility of a recovery.

Patel expects Trent to move towards ₹3,100 in the near term, provided it sustains above ₹2,700. A daily close below ₹2,700 would negate the bullish setup.

So, while the Tata Trusts-Tata Sons dispute could continue to keep sentiment around the group volatile, the technical view suggests that the three stocks are not positioned identically. Trent currently has the strongest near-term setup, while TCS also offers a defined support-and-target structure; Tata Steel, in contrast, needs a breakout above ₹190 before its technical outlook strengthens.