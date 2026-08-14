How institutional and retail investors shifted stakes in Tata stocks under N. Chandrasekaran

Niti KiranMayur Bhalerao
5 min read14 Aug 2026, 09:22 AM IST
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N. Chandrasekaran, former chairman of Tata Sons. Photo: ANI
Summary
A Mint analysis of shareholding data reveals how SIP-backed domestic funds, global investors, and small shareholders redefined their portfolios under N. Chandrasekaran’s leadership.

Under N. Chandrasekaran’s leadership, the Tata Group embarked on a period of aggressive capital allocation and balance sheet deleveraging. Beyond impressive market cap growth, a significant shift unfolded in the ownership of Tata companies between March 2017 and June 2026.

According to a Mint analysis of Ace Equity data, domestic mutual funds built a formidable presence in core IT and telecom, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) rotated into consumer businesses, and retail investors heavily backed turnaround stories.

Fund favour

While most of the Tata group stocks have significant retail shareholdings, a defining trend of N. Chandrasekaran’s tenure was the growing clout of domestic mutual funds. Backed by steady systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows from Indian households, mutual funds consistently increased their holdings across major Tata flagships.

Mutual funds gradually expanded their ownership in IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) over nearly a decade, from 0.94% in March 2017 to 5.68% by 30 June 2026. The stock has delivered a little over 90% since Chandra took helm in Tata Sons in early 2017. These funds displayed even stronger conviction in Tata Communications, in which their holdings surged by over 12 percentage points, supporting its transformation into an enterprise and cloud connectivity player.

“Domestic mutual funds have used nine years of SIP-driven inflows to build permanent, low-turnover positions in Tata's highest-quality franchises, TCS and Tata Communications for their cash generation and moat, and Trent and Titan for compounding consumption stories," said Tanvi Kanchan, associate director, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers Limited.

Also Read | Tata Group’s market value tripled during Chandra’s tenure

Mutual funds also doubled their stake in Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (formerly Tata Motors Limited) , from 4.82% in 2017 to nearly 10% by June 2026, anchoring the stock through its electric-vehicle pivot and debt-reduction roadmap. Other favourites were Trent and Titan Company, in which their stakes rose over 500 basis points ( bps) during this period. All these stocks delivered multi-bagger returns during Chandra’s tenure.

“Domestic fund ownership of the market roughly doubled over Chandrasekaran's tenure on SIP flows, so some rise everywhere was inevitable, but both these businesses (Trent & Titan) genuinely transformed over the period. Zudio scaled into a category of its own, while Tanishq took share from unorganised jewellery,” noted Vedant Gupte, co-founder and CEO of Investment platform Trackk.

However, these institutional investors aggressively pruned their holdings in Oriental Hotels and Tata Chemicals, trimming their stakes by nearly 800 bps each.

Kanchan of Anand Rathi added that high mutual fund ownership provides these companies with stable, long-term capital rather than speculative trading volume. Moreover, having large, institutional investors permanently anchored to their shareholding structure acts as a major corporate governance vote of confidence, she said.

Overseas shift

In contrast, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) strategically rebalanced their exposure across the conglomerate's portfolio. They systematically trimmed holdings in cash-generative IT and legacy automotive assets while stepping up allocations to consumer-facing and hospitality businesses.

Foreign holdings in TCS declined from 16.9% in March 2017 to 9.1% by June 2026, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles saw a similar reduction from 23.2% to 17.1%. FPIs also significantly cut their stakes in Tata Power and Trent.

“This should not be interpreted as a loss of confidence in the Tata group. It reflects the growth of SIP-funded domestic capital, index participation and global investors’ sectoral reallocation,” said Manish Bhandari, CEO and portfolio manager at Vallum Capital.

Also Read | The ‘no surprises’ ideal: A rift that ended Chandrasekaran's tenure

However, overseas capital flowed into Tata Consumer Products, where FPIs increased their stake by nearly five percentage points, and The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), where foreign ownership jumped from 15.1% to 21.7%, highlighting their interest in India’s post-pandemic consumer and travel boom.

Bhandari added that FPIs now show a relative preference for India-facing consumer and hospitality franchises—whose growth is tied to premiumisation, formalisation, and domestic travel—rather than US technology spending or JLR’s global automotive cycle.

Retail conviction

Meanwhile, individual shareholders—specifically small retail investors with nominal share capital up to 1 lakh—have enthusiastically backed the group’s turnaround stories, frequently stepping into stocks that lost favour among institutional investors.

In Tata Chemicals, where both mutual funds and FPIs reduced their stakes, retail ownership rose from 18.1% to 22.7%. The stock has delivered a modest 16% gain since Chandrasekaran took the helm at Tata Sons. Backing the company's domestic passenger vehicle revival and electric vehicle leadership, these mom-and-pop investors expanded their holdings in Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles by 12 percentage points, aligning with mutual fund purchases. Another significant retail bet was crop-care firm Rallis India, where retail holdings jumped by nearly 700 bps.

Conversely, retail investors consolidated their positions and booked profits in mature companies such as Tata Elxsi and Nelco, where retail shareholdings dropped by nearly 300 bps and 400 bps, respectively. Both stocks have delivered massive gains over the past decade.

Also Read | Chandrasekaran’s exit exposes Tata Sons’ succession gap

About the Authors

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market research. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and media. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

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