How institutional and retail investors shifted stakes in Tata stocks under N. Chandrasekaran

Under N. Chandrasekaran’s leadership, the Tata Group embarked on a period of aggressive capital allocation and balance sheet deleveraging. Beyond impressive market cap growth, a significant shift unfolded in the ownership of Tata companies between March 2017 and June 2026.
According to a Mint analysis of Ace Equity data, domestic mutual funds built a formidable presence in core IT and telecom, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) rotated into consumer businesses, and retail investors heavily backed turnaround stories.