How institutional and retail investors shifted stakes in Tata stocks under N. Chandrasekaran

Under N. Chandrasekaran’s leadership, the Tata Group embarked on a period of aggressive capital allocation and balance sheet deleveraging. Beyond impressive market cap growth, a significant shift unfolded in the ownership of Tata companies between March 2017 and June 2026.
Under N. Chandrasekaran’s leadership, the Tata Group embarked on a period of aggressive capital allocation and balance sheet deleveraging. Beyond impressive market cap growth, a significant shift unfolded in the ownership of Tata companies between March 2017 and June 2026.
According to a Mint analysis of Ace Equity data, domestic mutual funds built a formidable presence in core IT and telecom, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) rotated into consumer businesses, and retail investors heavily backed turnaround stories.
According to a Mint analysis of Ace Equity data, domestic mutual funds built a formidable presence in core IT and telecom, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) rotated into consumer businesses, and retail investors heavily backed turnaround stories.
Fund favour
While most of the Tata group stocks have significant retail shareholdings, a defining trend of N. Chandrasekaran’s tenure was the growing clout of domestic mutual funds. Backed by steady systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows from Indian households, mutual funds consistently increased their holdings across major Tata flagships.
Mutual funds gradually expanded their ownership in IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) over nearly a decade, from 0.94% in March 2017 to 5.68% by 30 June 2026. The stock has delivered a little over 90% since Chandra took helm in Tata Sons in early 2017. These funds displayed even stronger conviction in Tata Communications, in which their holdings surged by over 12 percentage points, supporting its transformation into an enterprise and cloud connectivity player.
“Domestic mutual funds have used nine years of SIP-driven inflows to build permanent, low-turnover positions in Tata's highest-quality franchises, TCS and Tata Communications for their cash generation and moat, and Trent and Titan for compounding consumption stories," said Tanvi Kanchan, associate director, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers Limited.
Mutual funds also doubled their stake in Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (formerly Tata Motors Limited) , from 4.82% in 2017 to nearly 10% by June 2026, anchoring the stock through its electric-vehicle pivot and debt-reduction roadmap. Other favourites were Trent and Titan Company, in which their stakes rose over 500 basis points ( bps) during this period. All these stocks delivered multi-bagger returns during Chandra’s tenure.
“Domestic fund ownership of the market roughly doubled over Chandrasekaran's tenure on SIP flows, so some rise everywhere was inevitable, but both these businesses (Trent & Titan) genuinely transformed over the period. Zudio scaled into a category of its own, while Tanishq took share from unorganised jewellery,” noted Vedant Gupte, co-founder and CEO of Investment platform Trackk.
However, these institutional investors aggressively pruned their holdings in Oriental Hotels and Tata Chemicals, trimming their stakes by nearly 800 bps each.
Kanchan of Anand Rathi added that high mutual fund ownership provides these companies with stable, long-term capital rather than speculative trading volume. Moreover, having large, institutional investors permanently anchored to their shareholding structure acts as a major corporate governance vote of confidence, she said.
Overseas shift
In contrast, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) strategically rebalanced their exposure across the conglomerate's portfolio. They systematically trimmed holdings in cash-generative IT and legacy automotive assets while stepping up allocations to consumer-facing and hospitality businesses.
Foreign holdings in TCS declined from 16.9% in March 2017 to 9.1% by June 2026, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles saw a similar reduction from 23.2% to 17.1%. FPIs also significantly cut their stakes in Tata Power and Trent.
“This should not be interpreted as a loss of confidence in the Tata group. It reflects the growth of SIP-funded domestic capital, index participation and global investors’ sectoral reallocation,” said Manish Bhandari, CEO and portfolio manager at Vallum Capital.
However, overseas capital flowed into Tata Consumer Products, where FPIs increased their stake by nearly five percentage points, and The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), where foreign ownership jumped from 15.1% to 21.7%, highlighting their interest in India’s post-pandemic consumer and travel boom.
Bhandari added that FPIs now show a relative preference for India-facing consumer and hospitality franchises—whose growth is tied to premiumisation, formalisation, and domestic travel—rather than US technology spending or JLR’s global automotive cycle.
Retail conviction
Meanwhile, individual shareholders—specifically small retail investors with nominal share capital up to ₹1 lakh—have enthusiastically backed the group’s turnaround stories, frequently stepping into stocks that lost favour among institutional investors.
In Tata Chemicals, where both mutual funds and FPIs reduced their stakes, retail ownership rose from 18.1% to 22.7%. The stock has delivered a modest 16% gain since Chandrasekaran took the helm at Tata Sons. Backing the company's domestic passenger vehicle revival and electric vehicle leadership, these mom-and-pop investors expanded their holdings in Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles by 12 percentage points, aligning with mutual fund purchases. Another significant retail bet was crop-care firm Rallis India, where retail holdings jumped by nearly 700 bps.
Conversely, retail investors consolidated their positions and booked profits in mature companies such as Tata Elxsi and Nelco, where retail shareholdings dropped by nearly 300 bps and 400 bps, respectively. Both stocks have delivered massive gains over the past decade.