Tata group stocks take a hit

However, the exit of the SP Group can be considered a positive for the Tata group as it would end the overhang that the feud had on Tata companies so far, said Arjun Yash Mahajan, head, institutional business, Reliance Securities. “The exit of the SP Group from Tata group, may be taken as positive for Tatas as this overhang of unwarranted interference in day-to-day management will go away," he said.