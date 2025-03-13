Mint Market

Tata Group telecom major receives PLI incentives worth ₹123.4 crore for FY24, stock sheds 44% YTD: Buy or sell?

  • Tejas Networks has received 123.45 crore as incentive for FY24 under PLI Scheme for telecom and networking products.

Nikita Prasad
Published13 Mar 2025, 06:24 PM IST
Tejas Networks is investing in private 5G solutions, high-speed fibre upgrades, and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven networking—strategic bets aimed at long-term growth. (Image: Pixabay)

Tejas Networks has received 123.45 crore as incentive for FY24 under PLI Scheme for telecom and networking products. The Tata-Group backed company reported a six-times jump in consolidated revenue from operations at 2,811 crore in Q2FY25 compared to 396 crore during the same period last year.

In the September quarter, Tejas Networks' revenue mix was primarily driven by India's private sector contributions, accounting for 93% of total revenue, a significant 13.7x YoY growth, largely due to BSNL 4G-related shipments to TCS. In contrast, the India-government segment contributed 4%, reflecting a 5% YoY decline, while international revenues comprised 3%, marking a 3% YoY decline, mainly from key shipments to Africa and South Asia.

Tejas Networks is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest (a subsidiary of Tata Sons) being the majority shareholder. It designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense, and government entities in over 75 countries.

 

 

First Published:13 Mar 2025, 06:24 PM IST
