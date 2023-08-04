Tata Healthcare fund to buy 10.8% stake in this multibagger small-cap stock. Share hits life-time high2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 09:22 AM IST
Multibagger stock: Small-cap stock has delivered 450% return to long-term shareholders in last three years
Multibagger stock: Sakar Healthcare shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in stock market rebound during post-Covid recovery. In near three years, Sakar Healthcare share price has ascended from around ₹50 apiece levels to ₹272 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 450 per cent return to its positional long term shareholders in this time. However, the company has got a big boost through its preferential offer. In its recently announced preferential issue, Tata Healthcare fund has bought around 10.8 per cent stake in the company. The multibagger stock informed Indian bourses about the development in its latest exchange communication.
