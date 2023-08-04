The small-cap multibagger stock said, "Subject to the approval of members / shareholders of the Company and such other regulatory/governmental authorities as may be required, the Board has approved to create, offer, issue and allot up to 23,09,910 Equity shares of face value of no/- (Rupees Ten Only) each at an issue price of ~259.75/- per equity shares on a preferential basis through private placement (''Preferential Issue") to the persons/proposed allottee belonging to Non Promoter Category, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under, Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("SEBI ICDR Regulations"), SEBI LODR Regulations and on such terms and conditions as maybe determined by the Board."