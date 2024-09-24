Tata Investment Corp’s top 5 non-Tata bets to keep track of

The Tata Group is one of the biggest and oldest corporate houses in India, with businesses spanning from technology services to airlines.

The group’s investment arm, Tata Investment Corp. Ltd, is primarily engaged in the business of investment in listed and unlisted equity shares, debt instruments, and mutual funds. With a market capitalisation of over ₹34,000 crore, the company has recorded a compound sales growth of 17% and compound profit growth of 24% over the last 5 years.

It’s performance in the stock market has been even better.

View Full Image Tata Investment Corporation share price (tradingview.com)

According to Tata Investment Corp’s latest annual report, it has diversified its investments across verticals.

Here are five big “non-Tata" stocks in which Tata Investment Corp has invested. These are not necessarily Tata Investment’s biggest bets. But these give an understanding of its wide span of equity investments.

Exide Industries Ltd

Exide Industries is India’s leading storage battery manufacturer. It dominates multiple sectors, including automotive, industrial, and submarine applications.

Apart from its diverse product range spanning from 2.5 Ah two-wheeler batteries to 3,200 Ah industrial units, Exide recently expanded into the lithium-ion segment.

The company’s extensive network encompasses more than 115,000 dealers, over 1,700 Exide Care outlets, and more than 300 SF batteries Power Bay outlets across India. Serving major automotive companies and industrial giants like Emerson Electric Co, Ericsson, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Exide operates 13 plants nationwide, including 10 manufacturing and three lead recycling facilities.

With six subsidiaries and three associates, Exide continues to solidify its position as a powerhouse in the Indian battery industry.

Exide has recorded a compound sales growth of 17% over the last 3 years and 3% over the last 5 years. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) increased from ₹1,562 crore in March 2019 to ₹1,832 crore in March 2024.

For the year ended March 2024, its profit after tax was ₹883 crore, registering a compound profit growth of 2% over the last 5 years.

Exide ended trading on Friday, 20 September, at ₹466.30 per share, which is a 157% jump in the last 5 years.

View Full Image Exide Industries share price (tradingview.com)

Exide is currently trading at over 3 times its book value, with a price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of 45x. Its median PE for the last 10 years is 22.5x.

Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme, Life Insurance Corporation of India, HSBC Midcap Fund, and SBI Life Insurance Corporation Ltd also hold Exide shares.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical has a global presence in manufacturing and selling a diverse range of medicines, with a product portfolio spanning branded and generic formulations as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Sun Pharma’s medicines cover a wide spectrum of health needs, from common ailments to complex conditions, and are known for producing both simple and technologically advanced drugs, including treatments for HIV.

With more than 40 manufacturing facilities across India, America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Europe, Sun Pharma has established a strong global footprint.

Sun Pharma owns commercial infrastructure in the US and other key markets, supporting its growth strategy. The company’s extensive manufacturing capabilities include specialized facilities for oncology drugs, hormones, peptides, and steroidal medications.

Sun Pharma has performed at a compound sales growth of 13% in the last 3 years and 11% in the last 5 years. Its Ebitda for the year ended March 2019 was ₹6,377 crore, and for the year ended March 2024, ₹13,018 crore. Over the last 5 years, its Ebitda has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 15.3%.

The company ended Friday’s trading at ₹1,866 per share, which is a 365% jump from its price of around ₹401 five years ago.

View Full Image Sun Pharma share price (tradingview.com)

Sun Pharma is trading at a PE of 42x; its 10-year median PE is almost 30x.

Life Insurance Corporation, ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund, SBI Nifty 50 ETF, and HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund also hold shares in Sun Pharma.

Redington Ltd

Redington, founded in 1993, has emerged as a leading player in IT and mobility product distribution across India, West Asia, Turkey, and Africa.

The company’s business model includes procurement, distribution logistics, and sales to resellers and dealers, complemented by after-sales services and third-party logistics through its subsidiaries.

With a presence in 31 countries serving 40 markets, Redington holds top-tier positions across its operational territories.

The company’s infrastructure includes three automated distribution centres and an extensive network of more than 200 warehouses.

Redington has partnerships with more than 400 brands, including tech giants Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services.

The company has performed at a compound sales growth of 16% in the last 3 years but in the last 5 years it contracted 14%.

As of the end of March 2019, Redington’s Ebitda was ₹966 crore. At the end of March 2024, its Ebitda was ₹2,009 crore, denoting a CAGR of about 16%. Its profit after tax was ₹1,239 crore in the June quarter.

Redington’s closing share price on Friday was ₹189 apiece, which is a 226% jump over the last 5 years.

View Full Image Redington share prices (tradingview.com)

Redington’s current PE is 12.5x, and its median PE over the last 10 years is 10x.

HDFC Midcap Opportunities Fund and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd also hold shares in the company

Power Finance Corp. Ltd

Power Finance Corporation is a non-deposit taking non-banking financial company and infrastructure finance company.

PFC offers a comprehensive suite of financial products tailored for power infrastructure projects. These include fund-based options like project term loans and equipment leasing, as well as non-fund-based products such as deferred payment guarantees.

The company’s strategic importance is highlighted by its ‘Maharatna’ status, granted in October 2021, which accords PFC enhanced operational autonomy.

With the Indian government holding a majority stake of about 56% in the company, Power Finance enjoys sovereign backing, enabling it to secure funds at competitive rates.

As of the first half of 2023-24, PFC’s consolidated loan asset book had reached about ₹9 trillion, signalling its extensive role in powering India’s energy infrastructure growth.

PFC has delivered a compound sales growth of 8% in the last 3 years and 11% in the last 5 years. Its Ebitda for the year ended March 2019 was ₹17,783 crore and for the year end March 2024, ₹33,573 crore, making for a CAGR of about 13.6% over the last 5 years.

For the year ended March 2024, its profit after tax was ₹26,461 crore, making for a compound profit growth of 15% over the last 5 years.

PFC’s Friday closing share price was ₹482, 487% higher than its 5-year-old price of ₹82.

View Full Image Power Finance Corp. share price (tradingview.com)

Power Finance is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 7.7x, with a median PE for the last 10 years of 4x.

Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund and DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund also hold shares in Power Finance Corporation.

Gail India Ltd

Gail, an integrated natural gas company, was established in 1984 as a government undertaking. With an extensive network of over 11,500 km of natural gas pipelines and 2,300 km of LPG pipelines, Gail dominates the sector, controlling 74% of India’s gas transmission infrastructure and 42% of its CNG stations.

The company’s portfolio involves gas processing, distribution, petrochemical manufacturing, and exploration. Gail contributes to about 50% of India’s natural gas sales and holds a 15% share in petrochemicals.

In 2025, Gail aims to expand its polymer portfolio, increase the number of its CNG stations to 3,000, extend its gas network beyond 20,000 km, and connect 10 million households to PNG.

Gail has performed at a compound sales growth of 32% in the last 3 years and 12% in the last 5 years. Its Ebitda increased from ₹9,938 crore in the year ended March 2019 to ₹14,314 crore in 2023-24. Over the last 5 years, its Ebitda grew at a CAGR of 7.6%. Profit after tax in the year ended March 2024 was ₹9,903 crore, at a compound profit growth of 8% over the last 5 years.

Gail ended Friday trading at ₹212 per share, which is a 138% jump from the stock’s 5-year-old price of ₹89.

View Full Image Gail India share prices (tradingview.com)

Currently, Gail is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 12.4x. The median PE for the last 10 years is 12.9x.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd hold 5.01% and 2.5% shares, respectively, in Gail India. SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund and Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund are also stake holders.

The Tata effect

Given that Tata Investment Corp’s holdings in these five companies are quite large, it makes sense to keep these stocks in your watchlist.

Tata Investment also has large investments in conglomerates like Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd.

View Full Image As per the 87th annual report of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. The current value of these holdings will change in line with the stock prices.

Note: We have relied on data from www.screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where data was not available have we used an alternative but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Agarwal has been tracking the stock markets for about two decades now. During this period, for about 8 years, she was a financial analyst at a value-style fund managing money for international investors. Presently, she is devoting her time to writing on potentially ignored, and/or misunderstood investment opportunities in the Indian stock markets.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.