Tata Investment Corp shares extend gains for 7th day, touch new all-time high
Tata Investment Corp's shares surged by nearly 15% in today's trading session, reaching a record high of ₹6,725 per share. The surge marks a cumulative return of 23.40% over the past six days, attributed to increased trading volumes.
Extending its strong upward trend for the seventh consecutive trading session, shares of Tata Investment Corp, an NBFC, surged by nearly 15% in today's intraday session, reaching a record high of ₹6,725 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started