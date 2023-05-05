Tata Investment Corporation Q4 earnings: Revenue slides 41% YoY, Board declares 480% dividend2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:58 PM IST
During today's closing session, Tata Investment Corporation, a mid-size company, had a market cap of ₹11,021.93 Cr.
During today's closing session, Tata Investment Corporation, a mid-size company, had a market cap of ₹11,021.93 Cr. A non-banking financial company, Tata Investment Corporation Limited (TICL) invests largely in long-term investments such equity shares and securities with an equity portion.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×