During today's closing session, Tata Investment Corporation, a mid-size company, had a market cap of ₹11,021.93 Cr. A non-banking financial company, Tata Investment Corporation Limited (TICL) invests largely in long-term investments such equity shares and securities with an equity portion.

“The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 5th May, 2023, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 48/- (480%) per Ordinary share of Rs. 10 each, which shall be paid after the Annual General Meeting, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting," said Tata Investment Corporation in a stock exchange filing.

During Q4FY23, the company recorded revenue from operations of ₹30.67 Cr down by 40.89% YoY from ₹51.89 Cr recorded during Q4FY22 whereas in FY23 its revenue reached ₹277.16 Cr as against ₹253.70 Cr in FY22.

The company said its net income stood at ₹30.90 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023 down by 40.58% YoY from ₹52.01 Cr recorded during the year-ago quarter whereas in FY23 its net income stood at ₹277.72 Cr as against ₹254.00 Cr in FY22.

The company said its net expenses reached ₹13.62 Cr up by 112% YoY from ₹6.40 Cr during Q4FY22 and in FY23 its net expenses stood at ₹41.10 Cr compared to ₹25.94 Cr recorded during FY22.

Tata Investment Corporation said its net profit stood at ₹20.28 Cr during Q4FY23 up by 0.69% YoY from ₹20.14 Cr in Q4FY22 whereas in FY23 its net profit reached ₹251.88 Cr as against ₹214.24 Cr in FY22.

The EPS of Tata Investment Corporation stood at ₹4.01 in Q4FY23 as against ₹3.98 in Q4FY22 and in FY23 its EPS reached ₹49.78 as against ₹42.34 in FY22.

The shares of Tata Investment Corporation closed today on the NSE at ₹2,182 apiece up by 0.03% from the previous close of ₹2,181.30.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

