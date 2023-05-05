Hello User
Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Tata Investment Corporation Q4 earnings: Revenue slides 41% YoY, Board declares 480% dividend

Tata Investment Corporation Q4 earnings: Revenue slides 41% YoY, Board declares 480% dividend

2 min read . 08:58 PM IST Vipul Das
During today's closing session, Tata Investment Corporation, a mid-size company, had a market cap of 11,021.93 Cr.

“The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 5th May, 2023, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 48/- (480%) per Ordinary share of Rs. 10 each, which shall be paid after the Annual General Meeting, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting," said Tata Investment Corporation in a stock exchange filing.

During Q4FY23, the company recorded revenue from operations of 30.67 Cr down by 40.89% YoY from 51.89 Cr recorded during Q4FY22 whereas in FY23 its revenue reached 277.16 Cr as against 253.70 Cr in FY22.

The company said its net income stood at 30.90 Cr during the quarter ended March 2023 down by 40.58% YoY from 52.01 Cr recorded during the year-ago quarter whereas in FY23 its net income stood at 277.72 Cr as against 254.00 Cr in FY22.

The company said its net expenses reached 13.62 Cr up by 112% YoY from 6.40 Cr during Q4FY22 and in FY23 its net expenses stood at 41.10 Cr compared to 25.94 Cr recorded during FY22.

Tata Investment Corporation said its net profit stood at 20.28 Cr during Q4FY23 up by 0.69% YoY from 20.14 Cr in Q4FY22 whereas in FY23 its net profit reached 251.88 Cr as against 214.24 Cr in FY22.

The EPS of Tata Investment Corporation stood at 4.01 in Q4FY23 as against 3.98 in Q4FY22 and in FY23 its EPS reached 49.78 as against 42.34 in FY22.

The shares of Tata Investment Corporation closed today on the NSE at 2,182 apiece up by 0.03% from the previous close of 2,181.30. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
