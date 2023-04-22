Tata Investment Corporation to consider dividend, scrip trading at a dividend yield of 2.55%2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 02:34 PM IST
- In Friday's closing session, the market capitalization of the mid-cap company Tata Investment Corporation was ₹10,938.70 Cr.
In Friday's closing session, the market capitalization of the mid-cap company Tata Investment Corporation was ₹10,938.70 Cr. A non-banking financial company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India under the heading Investment Company is Tata Investment Corporation Limited (TICL). The company's activities include mainly investing in long-term holdings of equity shares, debt instruments, listed and unlisted securities, and equity-related securities of firms in a variety of industries.
