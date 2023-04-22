Tata Investment Corporation to consider dividend, scrip trading at a dividend yield of 2.55%

In comparison to a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹39.73 crore in the same quarter of FY22, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. recorded a 12.55 percent fall in its third quarter of FY23 PAT at ₹34.74 crore. Comparing Q3FY23 to Q3FY22, the consolidated total income for the quarter under review was ₹37.69 crore as opposed to ₹50.97 crore. In comparison to ₹6.01 crore during the same period in FY22, the total expenses for the third quarter of FY23 were ₹9.45 crore. The company is yet to declare its Q4FY23 earnings.