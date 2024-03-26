Tata Investment Corporation share price hit a lower circuit of 5% again on Tuesday, extending its sharp decline for the eleventh consecutive session.

Tata Investment shares were locked at a lower circuit limit of 5% at ₹5,662.20 apiece on the BSE, having dropped nearly 42% from its 52-week high of ₹9,744.40 apiece, hit on March 7. The stock price has slipped 20% in the past one month.

With today’s fall, the market capitalization of Tata Investment Corporation has declined to ₹28,648 crore, a staggering fall from ₹49,365 crore as of March 7.

Tata Investment shares had seen a sharp rally earlier this month amid the possibility of listing of Tata Sons by September 2025. Tata Investment shares saw consecutive upper circuits as it was touted as a major beneficiary from the potential Tata Sons’ listing.

Tata Investment is a subsidiary of Tata Sons which specialises in long-term investments. Tata Sons and other Tata Group firms collectively hold about 73.38% of Tata Investment’s capital.

Tata Sons is classified as an ‘upper layer’ NBFC by the Reserve Bank of India. It is obligated to list within three years of notification issued by the RBI in September 2023.

However, the likelihood of Tata Sons going public remains less as the group is reportedly exploring strategies to comply with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations.

Recently, Tata Sons has offloaded 0.64% of its stake in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), raising approximately ₹9,000 crore.

At 1:15 pm, Tata Investment Corporation shares were still at 5% lower circuit of ₹5,662.20 apiece on the BSE.

