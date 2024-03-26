Tata Investment lower circuit: Tata Investment share price drops 5%; stock down 42% in 11 sessions
Tata Investment shares were locked at a lower circuit limit of 5% at ₹5,662.20 apiece on the BSE, having dropped nearly 42% from its 52-week high of ₹9,744.40 apiece, hit on March 7. The stock price has slipped 20% in the past one month.
Tata Investment Corporation share price hit a lower circuit of 5% again on Tuesday, extending its sharp decline for the eleventh consecutive session.
