Tata Investment share price jumps over 15% ahead of Tata Technologies IPO; stock rallies 35% in two days
The rally in Tata Investment Corporation share price comes ahead of the Tata Technologies IPO, which will open for public subscription on November 22. Tata Technologies is a subsidiary of Tata Motors and Tata Investment Corporation is a promoter group entity of the automobile major.
Tata Investment Corporation shares rallied more than 15% to hit a 52-week high on Monday, extending its stellar rally for the second consecutive day. Tata Investment share price jumped as much 15.79% to a fresh high of ₹4,521.90 apiece on the BSE.
