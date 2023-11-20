Tata Investment Corporation shares rallied more than 15% to hit a 52-week high on Monday, extending its stellar rally for the second consecutive day. Tata Investment share price jumped as much 15.79% to a fresh high of ₹4,521.90 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On November 17, Tata Investment shares surged 20%. The stock is up nearly 40% in one week and over 112% year-to-date (YTD).

The rally in Tata Investment Corporation share price comes ahead of the Tata Technologies IPO, which will open for public subscription on November 22. Tata Technologies is a subsidiary of Tata Motors and Tata Investment Corporation is a promoter group entity of the automobile major.

Tata Investment Corporation had, on November 17, announced the appointment of Vaibhav Goyal as the general manager.

“Vaibhav Goyal is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst. He has an experience of more than 15 years covering various key sectors at various position of Indian equity market. Further, he has fund management experience of more than 5 years," Tata Investment Corporation said in a regulatory filing.

The company had earlier reported a net profit of ₹113.24 crore in the second quarter of FY24, registering a rise of 31.38% from ₹86.19 crore in corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year.

Opportunity from Tata Technologies IPO Analysts believe Tata Investment Corporation has an opportunity of value unlocking from Tata Technologies IPO. The three-day bidding process for the initial public offering (IPO) of global engineering services company Tata Technologies is set to open on November 22 and end on November 24.

Tata Technologies IPO will be the first IPO from the Tata Group in nearly two decades. Tata Technologies is a pure-play manufacturing focused Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) company, primarily focused on the automotive industry.

The company plans to raise ₹3,042.51 crore from the IPO which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.09 crore equity shares by the promoter and investors.

Promoter Tata Motors will offload 4.62 crore equity shares worth ₹2,313.75 crore in the OFS, while investors Alpha TC Holdings Pte Ltd will sell 97.17 lakh shares and Tata Capital Growth Fund I will offload 48.58 lakh shares in the Tata Technologies IPO.

Tata Technologies IPO price band has been set at ₹475 to ₹500 per share.

At 10:10 am, Tata Investment Corporation shares were trading 13.97% higher at ₹4,450.55 apiece on the BSE.

