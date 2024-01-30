Tata Investment share price rises 20%, reaches all-time high; here's why
Tata Investment stock has gained nearly 129.21 percent in the last six months and 172.37 percent in the last one year, nearly tripling the investment of its shareholders.
Tata Investment Corporation share price, on Tuesday, witnessed an impressive surge of 20 percent , reaching an all-time high of ₹5,794 on the NSE. This remarkable uptrend followed the company's robust financial performance, with a consolidated net profit (PAT) of ₹53.2 crore for the quarter ending December 2023, reflecting a substantial 53 percent year-on-year increase.
