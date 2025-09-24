Tata Investment share rises 11.7% to record high as board sets record date for 1:10 stock split; stock up 25% in 2 days

Tata Group stock Tata Investment Corporation (TICL) shares rallied over 11 percent to hit its record high of ₹9,100 apiece on Wednesday, September 24. This comes after an 11.8 percent surge in the previous session. In 2 sessions, the stock soared 25 percent

The stock rallied after the company secured shareholder approval for its previously announced stock split. The firm has approved the subdivision of each fully paid-up equity share of face value ₹10 into 10 fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each. The company has set Tuesday, October 14, 2025, as the record date for this corporate action.

“…we wish to inform you that the Company has fixed Tuesday, October 14, 2025, as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for subdivision of existing 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 10 (ten) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each fully paid up,” Tata Investment Corporation said in a regulatory filing post market hours on September 22.

On August 4, 2025, Tata Investment Corporation announced that its board had approved the subdivision of its existing equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10, into ten fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each (1:10 ratio), subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearances.

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 Earnings For the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26), Tata Investment Corporation (TICL) reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹146.3 crore, up 11.6 percent from ₹131.07 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, driven primarily by higher dividend income.

Consolidated total revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹145.46 crore, compared with ₹142.46 crore in Q1 FY25. Total expenses were slightly higher at ₹12.15 crore, up from ₹11.77 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Investment Corporation stock performance With the stock hitting record high today, it has now surged 77 percent from its 52-week low of ₹5,147.15, hit in February 2025.

In the last 1 year, the stock has risen 17 percent while it has added 33 percent in last 3 months an 30 percent in last 1 month.

However, in the past 5 years, the scrip has given multibagger returns, soaring over 1000 percent.