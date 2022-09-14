Tata Group financial stock rallies 13%, hits fresh record high; shares up 36% in 5 days2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 11:30 AM IST
- The Tata Group financial stock is up over 92% in a year's period.
Shares of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd continued to rally by hitting record high for the second straight session Tuesday's trading session. The stock surged over 12% intraday to ₹2,463 apiece on the BSE. The stock has been in an uptrend since the past few sessions as it has risen more than 36% in the last five trading sessions.