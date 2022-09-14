Its total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at ₹102 crore as compared to ₹62 crore in the year-ago period. The company's dividend income stood at ₹74 crore as against ₹41 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The company, which is engaged in investment activities, said its total expenses in the first quarter stood at ₹11 crore as compared to ₹6 crore in the same period last fiscal.