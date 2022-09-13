Tata Group financial stock rallies to hit record high, up 30% in 2 weeks2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 01:23 PM IST
Shares of Tata Investment Corporation Ltd surged in Tuesday's trading session to hit a record high of ₹2,096 apiece by rallying over 6% intraday on the BSE. The stock has been in an uptrend since the past few sessions as it has risen more than 30% in the last two weeks.