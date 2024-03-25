Tata Investment stock loses more than ₹20,000 crore in market capitalisation in just two weeks
The stock soared to an all-time peak of ₹9,756 on March 7 before undergoing a 38% correction, settling at ₹5,960 by the end of last week.
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. witnessed a 21% decrease this week following a 22% decline last week, the stock's performance has been notably bearish. Tata Investment stock, on Friday, hit 5% lower circuit for the ninth time in the past 10 trading sessions.
