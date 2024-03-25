The stock soared to an all-time peak of ₹ 9,756 on March 7 before undergoing a 38% correction, settling at ₹ 5,960 by the end of last week.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd. witnessed a 21% decrease this week following a 22% decline last week, the stock's performance has been notably bearish. Tata Investment stock, on Friday, hit 5% lower circuit for the ninth time in the past 10 trading sessions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock soared to an all-time peak of ₹9,756 on March 7 before undergoing a 38% correction, settling at ₹5,960 by the end of last week. This sharp decline over 10 days translated into a staggering loss of nearly ₹20,000 crore in market capitalization. Consequently, the company's market cap dwindled from ₹49,365 crore on March 7 to ₹30,155 crore within a span of two weeks.

During the week when Spark Capital discussed the possibility of Tata Sons' potential listing by September 2025, the stock experienced consecutive upper circuits of 5%.

The likelihood of Tata Sons going public is slim, as the group explores strategies to comply with RBI regulations. Among the options considered are reducing group-level debt and restructuring entities like Tata Capital.

In addition, Tata Sons has divested 0.64% of its stake in the lucrative Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS), fetching approximately ₹9,000 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other Tata Group companies such as Tata Chemicals, currently under the F&O ban, along with Tata Consumer Products and TCS, have all witnessed a 7.5% decline this week.

Tata Consumer shares saw a drop following CLSA's initiation of coverage on the stock with an underweight rating, citing stretched valuations and limited upside potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TCS's decline mirrors the broader pessimism surrounding technology stocks, exacerbated by Accenture's downward revision of revenue growth forecasts for the current financial year due to sluggish recovery in the discretionary segment.

