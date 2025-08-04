Tata Investment stock split: Board approves sub-division of shares in 1:10 ratio. Check details

Tata Investment stock split: The Tata Group firm — Tata Investment Corporation — on Monday, August 4, announced its board approval of a stock split in the ratio of 1:10. The company's board of directors also approved the financial results for the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, along with sub-division of shares.

As a result, Tata Investment share price spiked 4% in intraday deals.

Tata Investment Stock Split Details The company said its board approved the sub-division of one equity share of the company having a face value of ₹10/- each fully paid-up, into 10 equity shares having a face value of ₹1/- (Rupee One only) each, fully paid-up.

The company will undertake the stock split by alteration of the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company and the relevant capital clause in Articles of Association of the Company, subject to approval of the Shareholders by way of Postal Ballot and any regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required under applicable laws, it said in a filing with the exchanges today.

It did not disclose the record date for the Tata Investment share split, and said it would be informed at a later date.

“The Record Date for the purpose of the sub-division of equity shares shall be intimated after taking the aforesaid approval of the Shareholders of the Company, and the same will be intimated in due course.”

Tata Investment Q1 Results Tata Investment Corporation witnessed an 11.61% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated net profit during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, to ₹146.30 crore, as against ₹131.07 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, on a sequential basis, the profit growth was multifold. The bottolime zoomed nearly 4 times from ₹37.72 crore posted in the March quarter of the last fiscal year.

While the consolidated revenue growth was just 2% on a YoY basis to ₹145.46 crore, it was much higher on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. The company's revenue was just ₹16.43 crore in the last quarter, signalling a growth of a whopping 806% sequentially.

Tata Investment Share Price Trend The 1:10 stock split and stellar growth on a sequential basis drove Tata Investment Corporation shares 5.57% higher in intraday deals today. Tata Investment share price hit the day's high of ₹7,156.55 apiece on the BSE, as against its last close of ₹6778.60.

The ₹35,664 crore investment arm of the Tata group has seen a stellar 19% rally in three months and 13% in a year. Year-to-date, the scrip remains higher by 2.5%.

On a longer time frame, Tata Investment share price has delivered multibagger gains of 379% in three years, 864% in five years and 1113% in 10 years.