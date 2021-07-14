Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Tata Metaliks gains 8% after strong June quarter performance

Tata Metaliks gains 8% after strong June quarter performance

Premium
Tata Metaliks shares were currently at 1246.55 up 3.70% from its previous close,. Photo: iStock
1 min read . 02:00 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • The company reported a standalone net profit of 94.72 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to a net loss of 12.36 crore for the same quarter last year

Mumbai: Shares of Tata Metaliks jumped as much as 8.07% after the company reported a standalone net profit of 94.72 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to a net loss of 12.36 crore for the same quarter last year.

Mumbai: Shares of Tata Metaliks jumped as much as 8.07% after the company reported a standalone net profit of 94.72 crore for the quarter ended June, compared to a net loss of 12.36 crore for the same quarter last year.

At 01:30 pm, Tata Metaliks shares were at 1246.55 up 3.70% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.26% to 52,907.43.

At 01:30 pm, Tata Metaliks shares were at 1246.55 up 3.70% from its previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.26% to 52,907.43.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Revenue from operations surged 187.21% to 602.97 crore for the June quarter over 209.94 crore for the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Pre-tax profit was at 134.83 crore in June 2021 quarter compared with pre-tax loss of 16.47 crore in June 2020 quarter.

"The company has delivered strong results primarily due to record sales and booming prices of pig iron. DI (ductile iron) pipe business got impacted mainly due to COVID-induced restrictions by state governments," Sandeep Kumar, managing director of Tata Metaliks said in a statement.

However, demand for DI pipes remains robust on the back of significantly increased allocation in this year's Union budget for water infrastructure, he said.

The company's revenue from the pig iron segment grew 276.02% to 519.44 crore in Q1 June 2021 from 138.14 crore in Q1 June 2020. Revenue from Ductile Iron Pipe segment climbed 86.81% to 225.54 crore in Q1 June 2021 as against 120.73 crore in Q1 June 2020.

Tata Metaliks are pioneers for manufacturing pig iron and ductile iron pipes in India.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex trades marginally higher, Dow Futures down by 90 points

Premium

Why India should be wary of hosting the Olympics

Premium

FDs are so old-world, but don't write them off, yet

Premium

Covid yet to abate in Kerala, N-E states despite high vax rate

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!