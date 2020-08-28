The top management of Tata Motors (TML) announced to reduce its total automotive debt of around ₹48,000 crore as of FY 2020 to the levels of zero in the next three years. The announcement was made at the 75th annual general meeting in Mumbai. ICICI Securities remain slightly wary of the timeline by which the automotive manufacturer wants to go ' near zero' debt . " While the intent is encouraging, we remain slightly circumspect about the deleveraging timeline, given that positive Free Cash Flow (FCF) from FY22E will continue to be accompanied by critical capex for new product development and new age technologies i.e. ACES," says ICICI Securities.

Tata Motors had a total debt of ₹1.18 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020.

The largest listed broker of the country estimates, complete automobile segment deleveraging could happen sometime in FY24E-25E, provided - (i) Indian and JLR operations do not disappoint on the volume or operating matrix front and (ii) the global business remains buoyant during this time.

While the brokerage house awaits more details on the deleveraging plan it says the intent of creating shareholder value through meaningful debt reduction as well as the strong response to new model launches at Tata Motors makes it turn positive on the stock.

ICICI Securities has upgraded its recommendation on Tata Motors from 'Hold' to 'Buy'.

"We raise our valuation multiples for various businesses at TML and, thereby, upgrade our rating and target price on the stock in view of Balance Sheet strengthening commitment and recovery in volumes post Covid-19," says ICICI Direct.

The share closed at ₹144 on Thursday. ICICI Securities has set a target price of ₹160 with a target period of 12 months. Tata Motors has a market cap of ₹50,368 crore.

ICICI Securities expects the Tata Motor's consolidated net debt to peak out in FY21E at around ₹84,000 crore. The brokerage house says company's new launches are receiving healthy response.

"On product side, latest JLR offering Defender is getting a healthy response while Indian PV segment also got a boost via new Altroz, BS-VI Nexon & Tiago, Harrier (market share jumped sharply to 9.5% in Q1FY21 from 4.8% as of FY20). JLR’s electrification drive is set to continue, with the company planning to introduce four new plug-in hybrid EVs and six new mild hybrid EVs in the rest of FY21E," said ICICI Securities.

