Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland among 7 Indian auto stocks to buy as Jefferies sees strong returns in 20231 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 08:45 AM IST
- The Indian auto sector is poised to deliver strong stock returns in 2023, in Jefferies' view
The Indian auto sector is poised to deliver strong stock returns in 2023, in Jefferies' view. Demand is recovering from its worst slowdown in decades, and the global brokerage expects 12-18% volume CAGR for PVs, 2Ws and trucks over FY23-25E and Strong top-line growth along with improving margins should fuel double-digit EPS CAGR for most OEMs, it said.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started