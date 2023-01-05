“Most stocks are trading near or below their respective last 10- year average PE on our FY24 estimates; we find this attractive in context of a strong earning cycle. We believe that strong volume growth, coupled with healthy margin expansion, will drive double-digit earnings CAGR for most of our covered OEMs over the next 2-3 years. Over FY22-25E, we see EPS almost quadrupling for Maruti, and trebling for TVS and Eicher," the brokerage suggested.