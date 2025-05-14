Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel to Hero MotoCorp Ltd: Five stocks in focus today that declared dividend

Dividend Stocks: Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, GAIL India and Magadh Sugar & Energy are among some of the key companies that are likely to be in focus today as they have declared dividends along with their Q4 results.

Advertisement

Dividend Details - Tata Motors Ltd: The Board of Directors of Tata Motors at their meeting held yesterday had recommended the declaration of a final dividend of ₹6.00 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each (@ 300% considering the face value of the share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

The dividend, post approval at the AGM, shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before June 24, 2025.

Bharti Airtel: On May 13, 2025, Bharti Airtel Board had considered and approved a final dividend of ₹16 for each fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹5 apiece. Also, for partly paid-up shares, for the fiscal year 2024–2025, Bharti Airtel announced a dividend of ₹4 each partially paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹5 each (paid-up value of ₹1.25 per share). Bharti Airtel said that the dividend is in proportion to the amount paid-up on each equity share of face value ₹5/- each.

Advertisement

The final dividend is to be approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ('AGM'). Bharti Airtel said that the dividend shall be credited within 30 days from the date of the AGM.

Also Read | Gold price falls; investors highlight key levels for MCX Gold

GAIL India: GAIL Board had recommended the payment of final dividend@10% ( ₹1.00 per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the company. GAIL, however, said that the dividend payout is subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. GAIL has not yet announced the record date for the final dividend payment date and will be intimated separately.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp recommended a final dividend of ₹65/- per share (face value of ₹2/- per equity share), translating to a @3,250% dividend payout taking into consideration the face value of the share. The dividend is subject to approval of the members of the company at the ensuing 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM). The payment of dividend/dispatch of dividend warrants as per Hero MotoCorp will be completed within 30 days of declaration at the ensuing 42nd AGM.

Advertisement

Magadh Sugar & Energy Limited: Magadh Sugar had recommended a final dividend of ₹12.50 (@125% taking into consideration the face value of the share, which stands at ₹10) for the year ended March 31, 2025. The same is subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.