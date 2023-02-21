Tata Motors, BPCL, ACC stocks among top EPS upgrades of Q3; Zomato, Lupin biggest downgrades
- Brokerage Ambit has highlight it's biggest EPS (earnings per share) upgrades/downgrades of Q3 season amongst NSE200
With the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23) reporting season over, domestic brokerage and research firm Ambit has highlight it's biggest EPS (earnings per share) upgrades/downgrades of reporting season amongst NSE200.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×