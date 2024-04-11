Tata Motors, Coal India to Adani Ports: These 5 multibagger stocks in Nifty 50 gave up to 125% return in one year
Multibagger stocks: NTPC and Bajaj Auto are the other two shares in the Nifty 50 index that have doubled shareholders' money in one year
Multibagger stocks in the Nifty 50 index: Despite index heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and the majority of the IT stocks giving subdued returns in one year, some Nifty 50 stocks managed to enter the list of multibagger stocks in India in the last one year. These multibagger stocks listed in the Nifty 50 index include Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Adani Ports, and NTPC. These multibagger stocks in the Nifty 50 index have outperformed other 45 shares of the key benchmark index. In one year time, Tata Motors share has risen nearly 125 percent, Bajaj Auto shares have recorded 115 percent appreciation in one year, NTPC share price has shot up 105 percent, Coal India shares have locked a 105 percent rise whereas Adani Ports share price has appreciated 106 percent in this time frame.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started