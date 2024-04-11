Multibagger stocks in the Nifty 50 index: Despite index heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, and the majority of the IT stocks giving subdued returns in one year, some Nifty 50 stocks managed to enter the list of multibagger stocks in India in the last one year. These multibagger stocks listed in the Nifty 50 index include Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Adani Ports, and NTPC. These multibagger stocks in the Nifty 50 index have outperformed other 45 shares of the key benchmark index. In one year time, Tata Motors share has risen nearly 125 percent, Bajaj Auto shares have recorded 115 percent appreciation in one year, NTPC share price has shot up 105 percent, Coal India shares have locked a 105 percent rise whereas Adani Ports share price has appreciated 106 percent in this time frame. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multibagger stocks in the Nifty 50 index Here we list out full details regarding multibagger stocks in the Nifty 50 index:

1] Tata Motors: Shares of Tata Motors Ltd ascended from nearly ₹455 apiece to ₹1,014 per share level on NSE, logging nearly 125 percent rise in one year time. Even though this Tata group company's stock has remained in base building mode for one month, Tata Motors share price has ascended 60 percent in the last six months whereas, in YTD time, this multibagger Tata stock has gained 30 percent, outshining one-year returns given by the 50-stock index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, TCS, and Infosys. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2] Bajaj Auto: Shares of this Indian auto major ended at ₹9,000 apiece on Wednesday, adding around 0.23 percent against its close price on Tuesday. As per the Bajaj Auto share price history, the auto stock listed in the Nifty 50 index has delivered over 75 percent return to its positional investors. In YTD time, Bajaj Auto shares have ascended 35 percent while in one year, it has delivered a multibagger 115 percent return to its shareholders.

3] Coal India: Shares of this PSU company are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered from its Nifty 50 pack. This multibagger PSU stock has risen from nearly ₹223 per share to ₹455 apiece on NSE in one year, recording the tune of 105 percent appreciation in this time horizon. The state-owned stock has delivered a 50 percent return in the last six months while it has given a 20 percent return in YTD time.

4] NTPC: Share price of this PSU company has skyrocketed from around ₹178 per share to ₹363 apiece on NSE in one year, delivering around 105 percent return to its positional long-term shareholders. The state-owned multibagger stock has remained a money-making stock throughout the year. In the last six months, it has ascended to the tune of 55 percent while in YTd time, it has risen around 18 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5] Adani Ports: Share price of this Adani group company has delivered a whopping return to its shareholders throughout the year. In one year time, Adani Ports share price shot up from around ₹655 to ₹1,351 apiece level on the NSE, recording more than 105 percent rise in this period. The Adani group share has risen 65 percent in the last six months while it has given a 30 percent return in YTD time.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

