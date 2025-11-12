Tata Motors CV Share Listing LIVE: After Tata Motors demerger, Tata Motors CV shares to list today. Check CV share price

Tata Motors CV Share Listing LIVE: Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today, 12 November 2025. The equity shares of newly demerged commercial vehicle (CV) arm of Tata Motors will list on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Tata Motors Demerger Details

Tata Motors demerger took effect from October 1, 2025, and the Tata Motors demerger record date was October 14, 2025. Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles arm listing date is November 12.

Over 368 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each will be admitted to trading under the ticker symbol ‘TMCVL’ in the ‘T’ Group of Securities. The stock will remain in the trade-for-trade segment for the first 10 sessions to ensure a smooth price discovery process, according to a BSE notice.

Tata Motors CV Listing Price Expectations

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) shares began trading as a standalone entity on October 14, valued at around ₹400 per share post record-date adjustment. Based on the pre-demerger closing price of ₹660.75, the implied residual value of the Tata Motors commercial vehicle arm was estimated between ₹260 and ₹270 per share.

