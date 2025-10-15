Tata Motors demerger: From 40% share price drop to key dates & entitlement ratio — 7 points every shareholder must know

Tata Motors set Tuesday, 14 October 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the demerger. From this date onward, Tata Motors shares will trade ex-commercial vehicle (CV) business. The demerger for Tata Motors took effect on 1 October 2025.

Following the record date on Tuesday, here are key details every shareholder should know —

What is the demerger scheme? Under the approved demerger plan, Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle division will be carved out into a new entity named TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV). Meanwhile, the passenger vehicle operations will stay with Tata Motors, which will be renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited.

When did the demerger come into effect? Tata Motors' demerger into its commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle divisions came into effect on 1 October.

What is the share entitlement ratio? Tata Motors' demerger has a share entitlement ratio of 1:1. This means shareholders will receive one fully paid-up share of ₹2 in Tata Motors TMLCV for each share they hold in Tata Motors as of the record date.

When will the CV business likely to get listed? The listing date for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Ltd, the demerged entity, remains undecided so far. However, the auto major has indicated that the listing could take up to 60 days, possibly by mid-November.

What could be the listing price for TML Commercial Vehicle? The stock is expected to trade between ₹320 and ₹470 following listing in November. The domestic CV industry is anticipated to start recovering in the second half of FY26, supported by factors such as the GST rate reduction on CVs from 28% to 18%, replacement demand, and a rise in activity within the infrastructure, construction, and logistics sectors. The integration of Iveco Group NV, most likely in FY27, will expose the company to the global CV cycle, Mint reported earlier, citing SBI Securities.

Tata Motors share price Tata Motors demerged PV entity shares ended at ₹395.50, down 0.88% from the adjusted price of ₹403.66. The automaker's stock reflected a 40% fall during the opening hours on Tuesday from its last closing price. On BSE, Tata Motors shares opened at ₹399, down from Monday's close of ₹660.90.

Tata Motors demerger — A timeline Here’s a timeline of Tata Motors' demerger: August 2024 – Tata Motors’ Board approves the demerger proposal

March 2025 – NCLT orders a shareholder vote

March 28, 2025 - The cutoff date for voting eligibility

May 6, 2025 – Shareholders approve the demerger

October 1, 2025 – Demerger becomes effective; Commercial Vehicle business is spun off into TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV)

October 10, 2025 – Record date for transferring non-convertible debentures to TMLCV

October 14, 2025 – Shareholder record date. Investors holding Tata Motors shares on this date received 1 TMLCV share for every 1 Tata Motors share.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.